TotalEnergies Acquires Low Carbon's UK Renewables Portfolio

TotalEnergies SE has acquired a pipeline of eight solar projects with a capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) and two battery storage projects with a capacity of 85 MW from Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd.

With the solar projects at an advanced development stage, the aim is to have them up and running by 2028. They are expected to generate over 350 GWh of electricity annually, which is roughly equivalent to the needs of around 100,000 UK homes, TotalEnergies said in a media release.

“The acquisition of these solar and battery projects located in the south of England will complement our integrated electricity portfolio in the UK, which includes 1.1 GW of gross installed offshore wind, 1.3 GW of gross combined cycle gas turbine, and more than 600 MW of solar projects under development”, said Olivier Jouny, SVP for renewables at TotalEnergies.

“We are very pleased to have finalized this agreement with TotalEnergies, who are making an impressive commitment to building renewable infrastructure and sees Low Carbon deliver one of the largest ready-to-build portfolios of solar and battery projects in the UK market. Once built, these projects will make a vital contribution to the Government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition and reinforce Low Carbon’s track record for developing renewable assets of the highest quality, while supporting the build-out of the rest of our renewables pipeline as we continue to scale as an independent power producer”, Roy Bedlow, Chief Executive and Founder at Low Carbon, added.

TotalEnergies' UK renewable portfolio has 1.1 GW of installed capacity from the Seagreen offshore wind farm and 4.5 GW in development, including offshore wind and solar projects. Totalenergies also has a 50 percent stake in a 1.3 GW combined cycle gas turbine project in partnership with EPUKI.

