TotalEnergies Acquires Additional Interest In Fort Hills
The Canadian arm of French energy major TotalEnergies has exercised its preemption right to acquire an additional 6.65% interest in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources Limited, for a consideration of $233.7 million.
Fort Hills is located 90 kilometers North of Fort McMurray in the Province of Alberta. Before the transaction, TotalEnergies EP Canada held a working interest of 24.58 percent in the Fort Hills project, and it will have 31.23 percent after the transaction.
TotalEnergies EP Canada also holds a 50 percent working interest in the Surmont project located in the region.
In line with its low-carbon strategy, TotalEnergies announced in September 2022 its intention to exit Canadian oil sands by spinning off TotalEnergies EP Canada in 2023.
Through the acquisition of an additional interest in Fort Hills, TotalEnergies EP Canada is building the future for the spin-off entity in an asset with long-term growth potential. The spin-off is planned to be submitted to vote at TotalEnergies’ annual Shareholders Meeting in May 2023.
“By seizing this opportunity to grow its business under attractive conditions, TotalEnergies EP Canada will deliver value to the future shareholders of the spin-off entity”, said Jean-Pierre Sbraire, CFO of TotalEnergies.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
