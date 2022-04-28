TotalEnergies 1Q Net Income Rises Almost 50 Percent YoY

TotalEnergies has revealed that its first quarter net income rose almost 50 percent year on year.

The company reported that its net income increased from $3.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022. TotalEnergies’ adjusted net income was shown to have risen to $9 billion in 1Q 2022, from $3 billion in 1Q 2021, and its cash flow from operations was shown to have risen to $7.6 billion in 1Q 2022, from $5.6 billion in 1Q 2021. TotalEnergies highlighted in its latest financial results statement that the company took a $4.1 billion impairment in its accounts for Russia.

In a separate statement posted on its website on Wednesday, the company announced that, given the uncertainty created by the technological and financial sanctions on the ability to carry out the Arctic LNG 2 project currently under construction and their probable tightening with the worsening conflict, TotalEnergies had decided to no longer book proved reserves for the Arctic LNG 2 project. The company outlined that additional prohibitions appeared to constitute additional risks on the execution of the project. As a result, TotalEnergies warned that it had decided to record in its accounts, as of March 31, 2022, an impairment of $4.1 billion, concerning notably Arctic LNG 2.

“The rebound in energy prices seen since the second half of 2021 amplified after Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine in the first quarter of 2022, sending oil prices to more than $100 per barrel and gas prices in Europe and Asia to historic highs above $30/Mbtu during the quarter,” TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in the company’s financial results statement.

“In this context of strong geopolitical tensions, the company outlined clear principles of conduct for managing its Russian activities: beyond ensuring strict compliance with current and future European sanctions, TotalEnergies SE decided to provide no further capital for the development of projects in Russia and initiated the gradual suspension of its activities, including the planned end of its activities related to Russian oil and petroleum products,” Pouyanne added.

“Taking into account notably the impact of new sanctions prohibiting the export of LNG technologies benefitting a Russian company on the execution ability of the Arctic LNG 2 project, TotalEnergies took an impairment of $4.1 billion in its accounts as of March 31,” Pouyanne continued.

The board of directors of TotalEnergies, meeting on April 27 under the chairmanship of Pouyanne, declared the distribution of the first 2022 interim dividend at $0.73 (EUR 0.69) per share, which the company highlighted was an increase of five percent from the interim dividends paid and the final dividend proposed for the 2021 financial year. This increase was said to be in line with the shareholder return policy for the financial year 2022 as announced by the board in February 2022 and confirmed to shareholders at the March 24 investor meeting.

In a company statement posted on March 1, TotalEnergies condemned Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, which it noted has tragic consequences for the population and threatens Europe.

“TotalEnergies expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are suffering the consequences and with the Russian people who will also suffer the consequences,” the company noted in the statement.

“TotalEnergies is mobilized to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe. TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia. TotalEnergies will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia,” the company added in the statement posted on March 1.

In a statement posted on its website on March 22, TotalEnergies reaffirmed its “firmest condemnation” of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and shared its principles of conduct regarding its Russian related businesses with its stakeholders. This was done in order to allow stakeholders to understand how the company is acting in a responsible manner, TotalEnergies outlined.

In this update, TotalEnergies ensured strict compliance with current and future European sanctions, no matter what the consequences on the management of its assets in Russia, and noted that it would gradually suspend its activities in the country, while assuring its workforce’s safety. The company also reiterated its action to provide no further capital for the development of projects in Russia and said it had unilaterally decided to no longer enter into or renew contracts to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products.

