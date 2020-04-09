Total to Charter its First LNG-Powered VLCCs

The vessels will be chartered from Malaysian shipowner AET and delivered in 2022.

Total has inked an agreement to charter its first two LNG-powered Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs). The vessels, which can carry about 300,000 tons of crude oil each, will be chartered from Malaysian shipowner AET and delivered in 2022.

The vessels have been designed with LNG propulsion to benefit from reduced Greenhouse Gas emissions and with the latest technologies to further lower their consumption, according to Total.

“LNG is the best and immediately available solution to reduce the environmental footprint of shipping,” Luc Gillet, Senior Vice-President Shipping at Total, said in a statement. “The use of LNG to fuel our chartered vessels is the illustration of our determination to reduce the carbon footprint of our activities. With this decision, we reaffirm today our positive contribution to a sustainable shipping industry and our commitment to extend the use of LNG as a clean marine fuel.”

The LNG for the VLCCs will be provided by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, Total’s dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities.

Total is the second-largest private global LNG player, with an overall portfolio of around 50 Mt/y by 2025 and a worldwide market share of 10%. Through its stakes in liquefaction plants in Qatar, Nigeria, Russia, Norway, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Australia and Angola, the group sells LNG in all markets.

