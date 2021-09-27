SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Total Sees Oil Demand Peaking Before 2030

by Bloomberg
|
Francois de Beaupuy
|
Monday, September 27, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
Total Sees Oil Demand Peaking Before 2030
French energy giant TotalEnergies SE expects global oil demand to peak before the end of this decade, sooner than it previously forecast, as more nations crack down on fossil fuels to fight global warming.

(Bloomberg) -- French energy giant TotalEnergies SE expects global oil demand to peak before the end of this decade, sooner than it previously forecast, as more nations crack down on fossil fuels to fight global warming.

The oil major’s 2021 Energy Outlook, which includes net-zero pledges unveiled by several countries since the presentation of last year’s edition, assumes oil demand plateauing before 2030 and declining afterwards both in the group’s “Momentum” and “Rupture” scenarios, the company said Monday in a statement.

Total’s base-case scenario in its 2020 Energy Outlook was for crude demand to level out around 2030 and slowly decline afterwards. The company also cut its forecast for global emissions, reflecting pledges from major companies to become carbon neutral in coming decades.    

As a result, this year’s edition raises “considerably” the forecast for solar and wind investments by the middle of the century as governments increasingly ban the sale of internal combustion vehicles and single-use plastics. 

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles