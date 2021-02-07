Total Joins Zero Carbon Shipping Center

Total (NYSE: TOT) has joined the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as a strategic partner.

Total (NYSE: TOT) has announced that it has joined the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as a strategic partner and accelerated its research and development program for carbon neutral shipping solutions.

Based in Copenhagen, the R&D center is a private initiative, launched with the support of the A.P. Moller Foundation, to promote and contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime industry. The partnership with allow Total to join forces with leading players across the shipping sector to develop new low-carbon alternative fuels and carbon neutrality solutions, Total said in a company statement posted on its website, adding that it will aim to provide strategic and technical guidance for the development of the center activities.

“This partnership with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center is completely aligned to our R&D marine fuels program aiming at net zero carbon emissions,” Total’s chief technology officer, Marie-Noelle Semeria, said in a company statement.

“By gathering shareholders across the full chain, this center will accelerate the development of sustainable solutions for shipping. Total will actively contribute to projects through secondments of technical experts and knowledge sharing. We truly look forward to this new collaboration,” Semeria added.

Bo Cerup-Simonsen, the chief executive officer of the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center, said, “we are very pleased to welcome Total as a strategic partner”.

“Decarbonizing shipping can only be achieved through comprehensive collaboration across maritime and energy sectors. Total shares our vision of a zero-carbon maritime industry and acknowledgement of the vast effort required to get there,” the CEO added.

“In joining the center, they bring onboard vital experience and knowledge contributing to establish projects and activities that will accelerate the development of tomorrow’s solution,” the CEO went on to say.

The Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia and authorities. The center is said to create an overview of viable decarbonization pathways, facilitate the development and implementation of new energy technologies, build confidence in new concepts and their supply chains, and accelerate the transition by defining and maturing viable strategic pathways to the required systemic change.

The center was founded in 2020 by American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Line and Siemens Energy.

