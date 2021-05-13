Total Extends Suriname Drilling Contract

Total has added an appraisal well to the Maersk Developer's work scope. PHOTO SOURCE: Maersk Drilling

Total E&P Suriname, Suriname Branch (NYSE: TOT) has exercised an option to add an appraisal well to the Maersk Developer semi-submersible rig’s work scope in Block 58 offshore Suriname, Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) reported Wednesday.

The estimated 100-day contract extension is worth approximately US$20 million and includes integrated services provides, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The drilling contractor added that it expects the additional work period to start at the end of this month, directly continuing the rig’s previous work scope.

Rigzone reported the current Maersk Developer contract award in January of this year.

