Total Extends Suriname Drilling Contract
Total E&P Suriname, Suriname Branch (NYSE: TOT) has exercised an option to add an appraisal well to the Maersk Developer semi-submersible rig’s work scope in Block 58 offshore Suriname, Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) reported Wednesday.
The estimated 100-day contract extension is worth approximately US$20 million and includes integrated services provides, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The drilling contractor added that it expects the additional work period to start at the end of this month, directly continuing the rig’s previous work scope.
Rigzone reported the current Maersk Developer contract award in January of this year.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Colonial Pipeline Initiates Restart
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- DOE Awards $6MM+ for Hydrogen Gas Turbine Research
- Total Extends Suriname Drilling Contract
- Equinor Fire Investigations Concluded
- Gasoline Panic Buying Spiral Extends to South Texas
- Oil Prices Fall As Inflation Concerns Mount
- Colonial Rep Declines Comment on Reported Crypto Ransom Payment
- Biden Admin Grants Jones Act Waiver
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- Colonial Pipeline Gives Cyberattack Update
- Gulf Coast May Not See Gasoline Price Surge
- Velesto Provides Update on Sunken Rig
- India Oil Demand Spared 2020 Collapse
- Neptune Energy Partners with Mental Health UK
- ERCOT Expects Record Electric Demand This Summer
- Big Oil Braces for Climate Votes
- BHP Caribbean Project Starts Production
- Cyber Attack Halts Colonial Pipeline Operations
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- USA Selling up to 9MM Barrels from Reserve
- Lift Vessel Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico
- 12 Missing in Gulf of Mexico Lift Vessel Incident
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery