Total Delivers First Carbon Neutral LNG Shipment

Total has delivered its first shipment of carbon neutral liquefied natural gas to the Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Total announced Tuesday that it has delivered its first shipment of carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The loading operation was carried out at the Ichthys liquefaction plant in Australia and the shipment was delivered on September 29 to the Dapeng terminal in China, Total revealed. The company noted that the carbon footprint of the LNG shipment was offset with Verified Carbon Standards emissions certificates financing two projects; the Hebei Guyuan Wind Power Project and the Kariba REDD+ Forest Protection Project.

“We are proud to have completed this first shipment of carbon neutral LNG with CNOOC, a long-standing partner of Total,” Laurent Vivier, the president for gas at Total, said in a company statement.

“This first LNG shipment, whose carbon emissions have been offset throughout the value chain, represents a new step as we seek to support our customers towards carbon neutrality,” Vivier added.

“The development of LNG is essential to meet the growth in global demand for energy while reducing the carbon intensity of the energy products consumed,” the Total president went on to say.

Total is the second largest private global LNG player, according to its website, which highlights that the group has made natural gas a “cornerstone” of its strategy to meet a growing global demand for energy while helping to mitigate climate change. The company is present across the entire LNG value chain, from production and liquefaction of natural gas to LNG shipping and trading, regasification using terminals and floating storage regasification units.

Total sells LNG in all world markets via its stakes in liquefaction plants in Qatar, Nigeria, Russia, Norway, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Australia and Angola. The business expects to have an overall LNG portfolio of nearly 50 Mt per year by 2025.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com