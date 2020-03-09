Total Cuts International Travel to Strict Minimum
Oil major Total S.A. revealed Friday that it has reduced international business travel to the “strict minimum” following the global coronavirus outbreak.
The company also outlined late last week that employees who have travelled to risk countries, for either professional or personal reasons, are working from home for at least 14 days after arrival and that all internal meetings in closed spaces of more than 50 people have been cancelled.
“The group is updating its employees regularly on the measures taken by the company, especially through its intranet. Its doctors are on stand-by to advise and support them,” a Total spokesperson told Rigzone on March 6.
The World Health Organization’s (WHO) website outlines that the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus was first reported from Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019. As of March 8, there have been 105,586 confirmed cases of the virus around the world, with 3,584 deaths.
Houston’s CERAWeek conference has already been canceled as a precaution to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.. The event, which was scheduled to begin on March 9, is next expected to take place in Houston in 2021, from March 1-5. Delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in CERAWeek 2020.
Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has also postponed several of its events this year “in light of the developing spread of coronavirus”.
This year’s Offshore Technology Conference in Houston is currently scheduled to go ahead, despite the rise of the disease. Last year, over 59,000 people from 111 countries attended the event.
Several companies have cut their 2020 Brent oil price forecasts following the outbreak of the new virus. Last week, IHS Markit revealed that it expects world oil demand will decline by the largest volume in history in the first quarter of this year.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- WPX Expands Permian Footprint with Felix Energy Acquisition
- OPEC+ Going to War with US Shale
- Total Cuts International Travel to Strict Minimum
- Oil Crashes 31 Percent After Price War Erupts
- Oil Rout Puts the Brakes on Energy IPO Pipeline
- Oil Crash Sends Shock Through Virus Crippled World
- Historic Oil Meltdown Gives LNG Importers Relief
- Standard Chartered Cuts Oil Price Forecast by $29
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets
- TechnipFMC Braces for April Layoffs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Gas Stocks Climb Amid Oil Market Chaos
- OTC 2020 Still On Despite Virus Outbreak
- Fluor and Anadarko Vets Join ConocoPhillips Board
- PDVSA Gets Fresh Blood
- Exxon Cracking Down on Employee Travel
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Sandridge Energy Announces April Layoffs
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Trump Wants to Sell 15 Million Barrels From US Oil Reserve
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008
- What Happens to McDermott Stock?
- Alta Mesa Laying off 91 Employees, Closing Headquarters