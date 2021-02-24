Total Concerned with Myanmar Situation

Total (NYSE: TOT) has noted that it is concerned with the current situation in Myanmar.

Total (NYSE: TOT) has noted that it is concerned with the current situation in Myanmar and revealed that it is closely following developments in the country and working to ensure the health, safety and security of its employees and contractors.

Through its subsidiary Total E&P Myanmar, the company has been present in the country since 1992 as the operator, under a production sharing contract, for the production of natural gas from the Yadana field. Total stated that its Myanmar segment conducts business in a responsible manner, respecting the law and universal human rights to benefit the communities where it works.

“Total E&P Myanmar operates in accordance with the Total’s Code of Conduct, which is the bedrock of our commitments as a responsible business,” Total said in a statement posted on its website.

“We are committed to respecting human rights as set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and adhere to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights,” Total added.

“We condemn violations of the fundamental rights of all people. We will continue to work with our partners and stakeholders, including business leaders, government and non-government organizations, to foster a business environment that respects human rights,” Total went on to state.

Total says that, through the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business (MCRB), its Myanmar segment has been working with other international companies operating in the country with the aim of promoting responsible investment and locally supporting business practices that contribute economically and socially to the development of Myanmar. Total E&P Myanmar participated in the launch of the VPHSR Initiative in Myanmar, which it co-chairs with MCRB, to ensure that business operations are carried out with due respect of the rights of the communities living in the vicinity of their sites, Total highlighted.

According to the BBC, Myanmar’s military seized control of the country on February 1 and declared a year-long state of emergency. The seizure followed a general election which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party “won by a landslide”, the BBC noted.

