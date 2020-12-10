Total Closes ECA LNG Deal
Total (NYSE: TOT) revealed Thursday that it has signed binding agreements with Sempra LNG and IEnova finalizing Total’s equity investment in the Energia Costa Azul LNG export project (ECA LNG), which is located in Baja California, Mexico.
Total now holds a 16.6 percent equity share of the project, which took a final investment decision last November for the development, construction and operation of a single-train liquefaction facility with a nameplate capacity of 3.25 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of LNG and an expected start in 2024. Last April, Total also closed a twenty-year offtake agreement for 1.7 Mtpa of LNG.
“We are very pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Sempra Energy through our participation in the ECA LNG project, that benefits from brownfield synergies with existing facilities and from the proximity to Asian markets,” Philippe Sauquet - the president of gas, renewables and power at Total - said in a statement posted on the company’s website.
“This investment is in line with our strategy to grow our LNG integrated portfolio across the entire gas value chain, which is a key to meet a growing global demand for energy while decreasing the carbon intensity of the products sold to our customers,” he added in the statement.
ECA LNG is owned by Sempra LNG with a 41.7 percent stake. IEnova, Sempra Energy’s subsidiary in Mexico, also holds a 41.7 percent stake. Total holds the remaining interest.
Total is the world's second largest privately owned LNG player, according to its website, which outlined that the company expects a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mtpa by 2025. Through its interests in liquefaction plants in Qatar, Nigeria, Russia, Norway, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Australia and Angola, Total markets LNG on all world markets, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked
- Aramco and Baker Hughes Form New JV
- Oil Demand Surges in Brazil
- Oxy Bags Onshore ADNOC Field Exploration Rights
- Eni and Saipem Sign Decarbonization Deal
- Texas A&M Makes Digital Oil and Gas Deal for Students
- Shell Shakes Up Trading Unit
- Egypt Buys Oil Hedge to Lock in Gains
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Norway Wind Farm Backlash Spans Political Spectrum
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked
- Eni Enters Largest Offshore Wind Project
- ConocoPhillips Starts Up Tor II
- Aramco and Baker Hughes Form New JV
- Santos Signs Long Term Barossa LNG Supply Deal
- Iraq to Get China Bailout via Oil Supply Deal
- Oil Market Outlook Reflects Positive Signals
- Chemical Giant to Buy Mercedes Auto Plant
- Oxy CEO Sees More US Upstream Consolidation
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- Stronger Oil Curve Points to Cushing Glut Relief
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter
- Will Exxon Sell Iraq Field Stake to Chinese Firms?
- More Positive Covid Cases at LNG Canada Project
- Covid Downturn Slashes Oz Oil Workforce