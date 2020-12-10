Total Closes ECA LNG Deal

Total (NYSE: TOT) revealed Thursday that it has signed binding agreements with Sempra LNG and IEnova finalizing Total’s equity investment in the Energia Costa Azul LNG export project (ECA LNG), which is located in Baja California, Mexico.

Total now holds a 16.6 percent equity share of the project, which took a final investment decision last November for the development, construction and operation of a single-train liquefaction facility with a nameplate capacity of 3.25 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of LNG and an expected start in 2024. Last April, Total also closed a twenty-year offtake agreement for 1.7 Mtpa of LNG.

“We are very pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Sempra Energy through our participation in the ECA LNG project, that benefits from brownfield synergies with existing facilities and from the proximity to Asian markets,” Philippe Sauquet - the president of gas, renewables and power at Total - said in a statement posted on the company’s website.

“This investment is in line with our strategy to grow our LNG integrated portfolio across the entire gas value chain, which is a key to meet a growing global demand for energy while decreasing the carbon intensity of the products sold to our customers,” he added in the statement.

ECA LNG is owned by Sempra LNG with a 41.7 percent stake. IEnova, Sempra Energy’s subsidiary in Mexico, also holds a 41.7 percent stake. Total holds the remaining interest.

Total is the world's second largest privately owned LNG player, according to its website, which outlined that the company expects a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mtpa by 2025. Through its interests in liquefaction plants in Qatar, Nigeria, Russia, Norway, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Australia and Angola, Total markets LNG on all world markets, its website shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com