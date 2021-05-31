Total Changes Name

Total SE (NYSE: TOT) has announced that a resolution to change the company's name to TotalEnergies was almost unanimously approved by shareholders.

Total SE (NYSE: TOT) has announced that a resolution to change the company’s name to TotalEnergies was almost unanimously approved by shareholders at its latest ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.

In tandem with its name change, TotalEnergies has adopted a new visual identity, which can be seen on the company’s website. TotalEnergies outlined that the name change anchors the company’s strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

“This new name and new visual identity embody the course TotalEnergies has resolutely charted for itself; that of a broad energy company committed to producing and providing energies that are ever more affordable, reliable, and clean,” Total said in a statement posted on its site.

Commenting on the name change, Patrick Pouyanné, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), said, “energy is life. We all need it and it’s a source of progress”.

“So … to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies. Energy is reinventing itself, and this energy journey is ours,” he added. “Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies,” the TotalEnergies CEO went on to say.

Back in February this year, Pouyanné announced to the company’s employees that the board of directors had decided to ask for shareholder approval to change the group’s name from Total to TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies describes itself as a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale. The company - which is involved in oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity - has 105,000 employees and is active in more than 130 countries, its website shows. TotalEnergies is headquartered in Paris, France.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com