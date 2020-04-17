Total Awards Well Design Software Contract

Total S.A. has awarded eDrilling a contract for its well construction planning technologies, eDrilling reported Wednesday.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, eDrilling stated the contract represents part of the Total Drilling Engineering Software Kit (T-Desk) and Drilling and Wells digital platform re-development. The oil and gas artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics provider added that T-Desk is Total’s cornerstone software for well design engineering.

“Its functionalities allow engineers to perform all front-end engineering and design for wells as well as operations follow up through torque and drag and calculations benchmark against field data,” eDrilling stated.

