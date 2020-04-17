Total Awards Well Design Software Contract
Total S.A. has awarded eDrilling a contract for its well construction planning technologies, eDrilling reported Wednesday.
In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, eDrilling stated the contract represents part of the Total Drilling Engineering Software Kit (T-Desk) and Drilling and Wells digital platform re-development. The oil and gas artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics provider added that T-Desk is Total’s cornerstone software for well design engineering.
“Its functionalities allow engineers to perform all front-end engineering and design for wells as well as operations follow up through torque and drag and calculations benchmark against field data,” eDrilling stated.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Saudis and Russia Hint at Further Action
- Total Awards Well Design Software Contract
- IMB Reveals Global Piracy Hotspot
- Petrofac Loses ADNOC Job
- OGUK Encourages Companies to Pass on PPE
- Oil Set for Weekly Loss on Feeble Demand
- Weak Demand and Swelling Inventories Demand Attention
- ConocoPhillips Unveils Curtailment Plans
- New Corpus Christi Oil Dock Loads First Vessel
- BCE-Mach III Closes on Alta Mesa, Kingfisher Acquisition
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Trump to Lease Oil Storage to Nine Companies
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1
- Oxy Dilutes Icahn to Pay Buffett
- Tenaris to Cut Headcount, Close Select US Locations
- Halliburton Shrinks Oklahoma Headcount Again
- Quintana Energy to Launch Furlough Program, Capex Cuts
- Noble Energy Cuts US Onshore Capex, Realigns Staff
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs