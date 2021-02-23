Total Awards North Sea Services Contract
Total E&P UK Ltd. (NYSE: TOT) has awarded DNV GL a three-year contract to provide various services across its full U.K. North Sea oil and gas portfolio, DNV GL reported Monday.
“This contract will see Total use a broad range of DNV GL’s services to enhance its operations and support its low-carbon goals,” remarked Jack Downie, DNV GL’s head of development and innovation for U.K. and Ireland, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Throughout our conversation with the Total team, we see forward-looking motivation and the desire to further develop the value we add to its operations, while further strengthening the bond between our organizations.”
According to DNV GL, it will provide Total with core services such as verification, classification and flag, risk advisory services, and major accident hazard awareness training. The global risk management and quality assurance firm added that it will carry out services for assets including the Shetland Gas Plant, Elgin-Franklin, Alwyn, and continuing on Culzean and Gryphon.
“As one of the largest operators in the U.K., this contract award from Total is a key win for DNV GL and is a great start to the year,” commented Hari Vamadevan, DNL GL’s regional director for U.K. and Ireland. “At a pivotal time for the oil and gas industry, our work with Total will focus on areas of safety, innovation, and efficiency. We look forward to aligning with Total as the company continues its substantial investment in the drive to net zero.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- CNOOC Makes Large Oil and Gas Find
- Petrobras Market Value Plummets After Bolsonaro Fires CEO
- Petrofac Sells UK In-Person Training Business
- IMO Urges Action to Deter Gulf of Guinea Piracy
- Green New Deal Backer Faces Bumpy Interior Confirmation
- US Crude to Help Set Global Oil Benchmark from 2022
- Trafigura Offers Bullish Oil Market Outlook
- Oil Up with Tightening Market Boosting Outlook
- Petronas Taps TechnipFMC Unit for Deepwater Project
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- Texas Clamps Down on Out of State Gas Sales
- Weeks to Restart Damaged Texas Refineries
- Qatar Aims to be LNG King for At Least 2 Decades
- Saudi Official Urges More OPEC+ Caution
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- Shell Sells Non-Core Canada Shale Assets for $707MM
- Aker Wins Contract for Equinor-BP US Wind Project
- CNOOC Makes Large Oil and Gas Find
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge