Total Awards North Sea Services Contract

Total E&P UK Ltd. (NYSE: TOT) has awarded DNV GL a three-year contract to provide various services across its full U.K. North Sea oil and gas portfolio, DNV GL reported Monday.

“This contract will see Total use a broad range of DNV GL’s services to enhance its operations and support its low-carbon goals,” remarked Jack Downie, DNV GL’s head of development and innovation for U.K. and Ireland, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Throughout our conversation with the Total team, we see forward-looking motivation and the desire to further develop the value we add to its operations, while further strengthening the bond between our organizations.”

According to DNV GL, it will provide Total with core services such as verification, classification and flag, risk advisory services, and major accident hazard awareness training. The global risk management and quality assurance firm added that it will carry out services for assets including the Shetland Gas Plant, Elgin-Franklin, Alwyn, and continuing on Culzean and Gryphon.

“As one of the largest operators in the U.K., this contract award from Total is a key win for DNV GL and is a great start to the year,” commented Hari Vamadevan, DNL GL’s regional director for U.K. and Ireland. “At a pivotal time for the oil and gas industry, our work with Total will focus on areas of safety, innovation, and efficiency. We look forward to aligning with Total as the company continues its substantial investment in the drive to net zero.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.