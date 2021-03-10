Total Appoints New GRP President

Total (NYSE: TOT) has revealed that it has appointed Stephane Michel as its new president of gas, renewables, and power and as a Total Executive Committee member.

The position was previously held by Philippe Sauquet, who has exercised his retirement rights. Since January 2014, Michel had been Total’s senior vice president of the Middle East and North Africa for exploration and production. Laurent Vivier succeeded Michel in this position in January this year.

Michel joined Total in 2005, working for Downstream Asia and based in Singapore. He has also held the role of managing director of Total E&P Qatar (2012-2014) and Total E&P Libya (2011). Vivier began his career within Total in 1996 in the group’s trading activity. Responsible for trading activities in LPG and then in natural gas for Europe and North America, he held positions in Paris, Geneva, London and Houston. In 2015, he was appointed Senior Vice President Gas of Total.

“The Gas, Renewables & Power segment has a key role to play in the growth, value creation and transformation of Total into a broad energy company. We are very pleased to welcome Stephane Michel to the executive committee,” Patrick Pouyanne, the chairman and chief executive officer of Total, said in a company statement.

“I would also like to thank very warmly Philippe Sauquet for his 30 years at Total, and the major role he has played since 2016 in the creation and sustained development of Total’s Gas, Renewables & Power segment,” he added in the statement.

Total’s executive committee now comprises:

Patrick Pouyanne, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Breuillac, President, Exploration and Production

Helle Kristoffersen, President Strategy-Innovation

Stephane Michel, President, Gas, Renewables, and Power

Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining and Chemicals

Jean-Pierre Sbraire, Chief Financial Officer

Namita Shah, President, People, and Social Responsibility

Alexis Vovk, President, Marketing and Services

