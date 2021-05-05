Total Achieves LNG Milestone
Total (NYSE: TOT) has revealed that the company has realized the first ship-to-containership Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering operation in France.
The business said the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel in operation, Total’s Gas Agility, completed on April 30, at the Port of Dunkirk, the refueling of the world’s largest containership powered by LNG, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE.
The operation also marks the Dunkerque LNG terminal’s first loading of a small-scale LNG vessel and the Terminal des Flandres’ first LNG bunkering operation with simultaneous cargo operations.
“We are pleased to partner with Dunkerque LNG for this unprecedented operation, and to showcase the agility of our LNG bunkering solutions to serve the Northwestern Europe market,” Jérôme Leprince-Ringuet, the vice president of marine fuels at Total, said in a company statement.
“It also reinforces our confidence in the role of LNG for shipping’s energy transition. We will continue to grow our LNG bunker supply network, to help our customers take advantage of the confirmed reduction in greenhouse gases of up to 23 percent and its significant air quality benefits,” he added.
Olivier Heurtin, the chief executive officer of Dunkerque LNG, said, “we are proud of this successful first operation”.
“Our teams performed the loading with a high level of safety as they always do … Thanks to a close cooperation with Total, this new chapter showcases the terminal’s commitment to provide the infrastructure and the services to unlock LNG as an alternative low-emission fuel for ships and heavy-duty road transport,” he added.
Total notes on its website that LNG as a marine fuel has gained positive momentum as the global shipping industry looks to adapt to stricter emissions standards. The company is the world’s second largest privately owned LNG player, according to its site, which highlights that the business aims to have a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mtpa by 2025.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
