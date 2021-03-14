TOT and MSFT form Digital, Net Zero Partnership
Total (NYSE: TOT) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have announced that they have agreed to collaborate as strategic partners to further digital transformation and support progress toward net zero emissions.
In a statement posted on its website, Total highlighted “many concrete opportunities for collaboration over a multi-year timeframe”. The company noted that its global presence and market knowledge can support Microsoft's sustainability objectives and said the business will further leverage the cloud platforms of Microsoft. Total outlined that the companies would explore and co-innovate on areas of collaboration around sustainability, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence solutions accelerating the transition to a net zero economy.
As part of its sustainability objectives, Microsoft aims to eliminate its dependency on diesel fuel by 2030 and has made a public commitment to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. Total said it will assist Microsoft to secure renewable energy through power purchase agreements.
“The rapid development of Total and Microsoft in their areas of expertise brings many opportunities of cooperation for both companies, who are at the forefront of the fight against climate change,” Patrick Pouyanne, the chairman and chief executive officer of Total, said in a company statement.
“We are committed to bringing our expertise by selling green electricity to support Microsoft in achieving its sustainability goals, and we’re pleased to rely on Microsoft’s cloud and AI solutions to accelerate our digital transformation. This is fundamental to drive progress towards a world with net-zero emissions,” he added.
Satya Nadella, the chief executive officer of Microsoft, said, “we have an enormous opportunity to use advances in digital technology to reduce greenhouse emissions”.
“Our strategic partnership with Total will apply the comprehensive power of Microsoft cloud platforms to accelerate Total’s transition to new energies and to meet sustainability goals,” Nadella added.
