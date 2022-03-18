Top Of The Crop Revealed At Offshore Achievement Awards

The winners of the 2022 Offshore Achievement Awards have been revealed at the Offshore Achievement Awards dinner.

More than 400 guests celebrated the exceptional achievements and outstanding performance of companies and individuals in the offshore energy industry at a black-tie ceremony held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Thursday, March 17.

Applications were received nearly a year ago, and despite the considerable delay due to Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions, the award winners were delighted to celebrate their recognitions and receive their awards.

In the new ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ category, judges received a wide range of applications that recognized excellence in developing and implementing policies, systems, and practices that seek to nurture and support diversity and inclusivity in the offshore energy sector.

The ‘Net-Zero’ category saw entries from companies that have reduced the carbon footprint of their operations along with technology advances that will help Scotland and the UK achieve their net-zero targets.

The Young Professional category received the highest number of entries to date, which is a great indication that the future of the industry is in good hands as it transitions to a low carbon future.

Melfort Campbell, Chairman and Chief Executive of IMES Group, won the Significant Contribution Award for his outstanding services to the industry. Over the last 15 years, he has quietly ‘given back’ to the industries that have helped him to succeed.

The Emerging Technology award went to ARC Marine, the best Innovator was Organic Oil Recovery, and the Digital Innovation award was given to Fennex.

Motive Offshore was recognized in the Internationalization & Diversification category, the Skills Development award went to Wood, while the Net-Zero achievement was won by Serica.

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes was the best in the Diversity & Inclusion category, while Exceed was the winner of the Great Company award.

The best Young Professional was Dan Millard from Eserv and the Significant Contribution award was, as previously mentioned, awarded to Melfort Campbell of the IMES Group.

“I want to commend our 2022 award winners and finalists, each of whom embody the excellence, innovation, and ambition within the UK offshore energy industry. It is clear from the caliber of entries that there is an exceptional pool of talent in the sector,” Ian Phillips, Chairman of the OAAs and SPE Aberdeen Board Member, said.

“From strong, passionate individuals making admirable contributions, to large organizations striving to make the industry a better place for generations to come, our finalists and winners should be justifiably proud of their success.

“The evening’s celebrations honored the brightest and best, giving much-needed encouragement into a sector that has weathered the challenges of Covid-19, inspiring all of us to push ahead and support each other in the net-zero journey,” Phillips concluded.

