Top LNG Buyer in Japan Forms Think Tank to Watch Market Trends

Jera Co., Japan’s largest liquefied natural gas buyer and top utility, created a think tank to research domestic and international energy trends, according to people with knowledge of the matter, following western oil giants trying to gain an advantage in the rapidly shifting market.

A Jera spokesman declined to comment.

The energy transition is posing new challenges for Japans’ fuel importers, which must balance security of supply and goals to reduce emissions. Jera’s think tank will have a staff of more than 30 people, mostly Japanese, and in the future expand to the US, Europe, and Asia to enhance overseas research, the people said.