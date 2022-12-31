Top Headlines: World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023

The world faces a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause several economies to contract, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, Bloomberg reported.

Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets

Bloomberg noted that investors with combined assets of $1.4 trillion have demanded the world’s biggest oil companies take swifter action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada Drops 100+ Rigs

Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on December 22.

Robots Will Be Oil and Gas Industry Growth Engine

Robots will be the oil and gas industry’s growth engine, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

Analyst Quotes Mike Tyson to Describe Energy in 2022

A famous line from ex-boxer Mike Tyson has never been more applicable than in the energy industry in 2022, according to a new market note from Rystad Energy CEO Jarand Rystad.

Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream

Exploration and production companies could turn wastewater into a revenue stream by leveraging direct lithium extraction, according to a new Enverus Intelligence Research report.

