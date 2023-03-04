Top Headlines: Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
The founder and president of Piper-Morgan Search and the CEO of Hazeltine Executive Search Partners talk to Rigzone.
BofA Global Research Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
BofA Global Research revealed its latest oil price forecasts for 2023 and beyond.
USA Drops Multiple Rigs
The U.S. dropped seven land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on February 24.
BOEM to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas Lease Sale in March
The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced that it will hold an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico on March 29.
Wood Group Reveals Receipt of Unsolicited Proposals
John Wood Group plc announced that it had received three unsolicited, preliminary, and conditional proposals from Apollo Global Management, Inc. regarding a possible cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Wood.
Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
A fifth of oil and gas workers feel like outsiders at work, according to a new report.
