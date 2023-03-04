Top Headlines: Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?

The founder and president of Piper-Morgan Search and the CEO of Hazeltine Executive Search Partners talk to Rigzone.

Read full article here

BofA Global Research Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts

BofA Global Research revealed its latest oil price forecasts for 2023 and beyond.

Read full article here

USA Drops Multiple Rigs

The U.S. dropped seven land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on February 24.

Read full article here

BOEM to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas Lease Sale in March

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced that it will hold an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico on March 29.

Read full article here

Wood Group Reveals Receipt of Unsolicited Proposals

John Wood Group plc announced that it had received three unsolicited, preliminary, and conditional proposals from Apollo Global Management, Inc. regarding a possible cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Wood.

Read full article here

Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work

A fifth of oil and gas workers feel like outsiders at work, according to a new report.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com