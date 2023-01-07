Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?

Executives from 150 oil and gas firms offered their opinion on what the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price will be at the end of this year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

Meet Shell's New CEO

Wael Sawan has officially become Shell’s new chief executive officer, succeeding Ben van Beurden, who had held the post since January 1, 2014.

Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits

Bloomberg reported that Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth pushed back on claims by President Joe Biden that Big Oil’s record profits are being made on the back of the war in Ukraine and at the expense of the American people.

Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management revealed that Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease Sale 258, which was held on December 30, generated one bid for one tract.

Fossil Fuel Power Fell Up to 68 Percent as Blackouts Hit US South

Power plants that burn coal and natural gas to produce electricity had significant drops in generation as a winter storm hit the U.S. Southeast, Bloomberg noted.

Suncor Refinery Experiences Equipment Damage

Suncor Energy revealed that its Commerce City Refinery experienced equipment damage in the days leading up to December 24, 2022.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com