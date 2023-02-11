Top Headlines: What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?

The end of the war in Ukraine would reduce pressure on Western governments to continue expanding sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sector, according to Matthew Bey, a Senior Global Analyst at risk intelligence company RANE.

Fed Will Be One Of The Leading Oil Price Drivers in 2023

The Federal Reserve will be one of the leading oil price drivers this year, according to Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates.

Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested a Presidential disaster declaration for the state of Texas in a letter sent to U.S. President Joe Biden on February 7.

Signs of Progress at Freeport LNG

There were “signs of progress” at Freeport LNG in the week commencing January 23, Rystad Energy outlined.

Oil Prices Have Been in Turbulent Downtrend Since Mid-2022

Global oil prices have been in a turbulent downtrend, according to a BofA Global Research report.

Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecast.

