Top Headlines: What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?

Where will oil demand land this year? It depends on who you ask. In this article, Rigzone looked at the latest projections from the International Energy Agency, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and Standard Chartered.

What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?

Dave Mount, the President of Louisiana based OneSource Professional Search, and Gladney B. Darroh, the founder and president of Piper-Morgan Search, offered their views.

Most of North America at Risk of Energy Shortfalls This Summer

Two thirds of North America is at risk of energy shortfalls this summer during periods of extreme demand, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation revealed.

Where Will WTI Oil Price Land This Year?

In this article, Rigzone looked at West Texas Intermediate oil price projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Standard Chartered, BMI – a Fitch Solutions company, and the Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

North America Rig Count Now Lower Than Year Ago Level

North America dropped another 20 rigs week on week, taking its total rig count figure under the year ago level, Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count posted on May 19 revealed.

Qatar Warns Europe of Gas Shortages

Qatar warned that governments’ energy-transition policies will discourage investment in fossil fuels and lead to scarcities of natural gas in the coming decade, Bloomberg reported.

