Top Headlines: Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers

On September 14 in the Gulf of Guinea, the cargo vessel Martina was boarded by sea robbers armed with guns and knives while anchored at Conakry Anchorage in Guinea, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory revealed.

GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US

General Electric has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston.

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November 2022.

Russia Losing Gas War

Russia is losing its gas war against Europe, according to Standard Chartered analysts.

Where Is the Most Dangerous Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?

The answer to that question really depends on the sector of oil and gas where you work, Dryad Global Chief Executive Officer Corey Ranslem told Rigzone.

Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside

Kosmos Energy revealed that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim floating production, storage and offloading vessel drifted approximately 655 feet off the quayside as a result of Typhoon Muifa.

