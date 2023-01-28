Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
On Sunday at approximately 7pm GMT, a Valaris employee was reported missing from the jackup Valaris 121, the company revealed in a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday.
Read full article here
How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
Analysts at Kayrros, Wood Mackenzie, RANE and Energy Aspects have their say.
Read full article here
Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
One specific area of focus in 2023 and beyond is the physical security of LNG infrastructure, according to surveillance specialist Senstar.
Read full article here
USA Drops Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week - three offshore rigs and one land rig - according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count released on January 20.
Read full article here
Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
Weekly U.S. ending stocks of crude oil in the strategic petroleum reserve have dropped more than 40 percent in two years, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Read full article here
Los Angeles County Blocks New Oil Wells
Bloomberg reported that Los Angeles County has blocked new oil and gas drilling.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Exxon Building Largest Renewable Diesel Plant In Canada
- Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for Southeast Texas
- EU Considers Capping Russian Fuel Prices at $100
- World Still Waiting to See What China Reopening Means
- Gasoline Price More Expensive Than Year Ago Levels
- Former Brazilian Senator Takes Over Petrobras Helm
- Oil Traders Weigh Up Market This Week
- RWE-National Grid JV Submits Bid For New York State Wind Rights
- Petrobras Completes $1.6B Sale Of Albacora Leste Field To Petro Rio
- BSEE Checks Out Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project Progress
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- Fundamentals Strong Enough for $90+ Oil Period
- USA Drops Rigs
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
- Texas O&G Sector Closes 2022 With Continued Employment Growth
- North Sea Industry Body Releases First Ever Documentary
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market