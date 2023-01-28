Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig

On Sunday at approximately 7pm GMT, a Valaris employee was reported missing from the jackup Valaris 121, the company revealed in a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday.

How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?

Analysts at Kayrros, Wood Mackenzie, RANE and Energy Aspects have their say.

Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023

One specific area of focus in 2023 and beyond is the physical security of LNG infrastructure, according to surveillance specialist Senstar.

USA Drops Rigs

The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week - three offshore rigs and one land rig - according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count released on January 20.

Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?

Weekly U.S. ending stocks of crude oil in the strategic petroleum reserve have dropped more than 40 percent in two years, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Los Angeles County Blocks New Oil Wells

Bloomberg reported that Los Angeles County has blocked new oil and gas drilling.

