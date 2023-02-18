Top Headlines: USA to Sell 26MM More Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
USA to Sell 26MM More Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve
Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration plans to sell more crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
What's the Best Way to Ask for More Money from Your Oil, Gas Employer?
How you approach a discussion about an increase to your salary can impact the outcome, according to TMM Recruitment Chief Executive Amanda McCulloch.
Texas Top 10 Oil Producing Counties
Earlier this month, the Texas Railroad Commission revealed the top ten crude oil producing counties in Texas for November 2022, ranked by preliminary production.
Sleeping Gulf Coast Giant Begins Stirring
Freeport LNG, the long-sleeping Gulf Coast giant, began stirring last week, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain said in a market note sent to Rigzone recently.
When Will Oil Demand Peak?
When will oil demand peak? It depends on who you ask.
Analyst Looks at Oil, Gas Damage of Recent Earthquakes
In a statement sent to Rigzone, Alex Kavouris, a lead oil analyst at FGE, outlined damage caused to oil and gas facilities as a result of the recent earthquakes affecting Turkey and Syria.
