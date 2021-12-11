Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week.

U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, after the launch of new liquefication trains at Calcasieu Pass and Sabine Pass in 2022, the U.S. will have the largest LNG export capacity in the world.

Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal

Saudi Aramco announced that it has signed a $15.5 billion lease and leaseback deal involving its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Company.

Oil Traders Stampede to Exit

Bloomberg reported that oil traders and investors were shutting down their books at a rapid pace, after a remarkable period of year-end volatility.

EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its Brent spot average price forecasts for 2021 and 2022, the organization’s December short term energy outlook report revealed.

What Could Omicron Cost Global Oil Market?

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could cost the global oil market as much as 2.9 million barrels per day of demand in the first quarter of next year if it triggers more lockdowns or restrictions, according to Rystad Energy.

Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)

BP’s Argos platform arrived at its final location in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following a journey from the Ingleside yard in Texas.

