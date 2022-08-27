Top Headlines: USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015

Bloomberg reported this week that gasoline prices in the U.S. had fallen for 70 days straight. It’s the longest down streak since January 2015, Bloomberg highlighted.

Read full article here

Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand

Recession fears remain elevated for key markets, including the U.S. and EU, raising concerns over the strength of future oil demand, according to Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research.

Read full article here

Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage

Is there a staff shortage in the oil and gas sector? Representatives of TMM Recruitment, Kaye/Bassman and Petroplan have their say.

Read full article here

Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies

Gazprom revealed on Twitter that gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance works.

Read full article here

Shell To Keep Prelude FLNG Shut Down Over Pay Dispute

Shell’s massive Prelude FLNG facility off Australia will remain shut in due to a pay dispute with unions still not being settled.

Read full article here

Flotilla of Diesel Ships Heads to Europe

Bloomberg noted that a fleet of ships carrying diesel is heading for European markets facing energy-security threats from high temperatures, soaring gas prices, and Russian disruption.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com