Top Headlines: USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
Bloomberg reported that Exxon Mobil Corp. was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves under President Joe Biden’s effort to ease pain at the gasoline pump.
Read full article here
Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?
Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators looked at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more in the latest preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets.
Read full article here
Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
Bloomberg reported that a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition said unidentified assailants harassed an oil tanker off the coast of Yemen.
Read full article here
North America Drops 43 Rigs Week on Week
North America dropped 43 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on December 31, 2021. The region’s total rig count now stands at 676 rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.
Read full article here
Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
Shell terminated the contract for the Amazon Warrior survey vessel emphasizing the court victory of local activists over the oil major’s seismic plans along South Africa’s Wild Coast.
Read full article here
Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
ExxonMobil announced that it has made two oil discoveries at Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. The company noted that these discoveries will add to the previously announced recoverable resource estimate for the block of 10 billion oil equivalent barrels.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Tullow CEO Signals Oil Heady Days Are Over
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Transocean Rig Set For More Work In Gulf Of Mexico
- Kazakhstan Unrest Prompts Oil Export Concerns
- FireBird Energy Completes Chevron Deal
- Coral Sul FLNG Arrives Offshore Mozambique
- Deep Freeze in Canada and USA Disrupts Oil Flows
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- North America Drops 43 Rigs Week on Week
- Petrobras Planning To Develop Sergipe-Alagoas Fields Using FPSO Duo
- Saudi Aramco Dishes Out $2.2B Zuluf Field Deal
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Equinor Spins Drill Bit On Ginny Well Off Norway
- IOG Spuds Southwark Development Well
- USA Oil Market Braces for $4.6B Wave of Selling
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946