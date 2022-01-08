Top Headlines: USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again

Bloomberg reported that Exxon Mobil Corp. was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves under President Joe Biden’s effort to ease pain at the gasoline pump.

Read full article here

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators looked at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more in the latest preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets.

Read full article here

Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker

Bloomberg reported that a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition said unidentified assailants harassed an oil tanker off the coast of Yemen.

Read full article here

North America Drops 43 Rigs Week on Week

North America dropped 43 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on December 31, 2021. The region’s total rig count now stands at 676 rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.

Read full article here

Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa

Shell terminated the contract for the Amazon Warrior survey vessel emphasizing the court victory of local activists over the oil major’s seismic plans along South Africa’s Wild Coast.

Read full article here

Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil announced that it has made two oil discoveries at Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. The company noted that these discoveries will add to the previously announced recoverable resource estimate for the block of 10 billion oil equivalent barrels.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com