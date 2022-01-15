Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
Bloomberg reported that the gasoline market is painting a picture of tight supplies this summer.
Read full article here
Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
EOG Resources Inc. is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it, Bloomberg noted.
Read full article here
Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
Petronas announced that its subsidiary, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), made a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK411 offshore Malaysia.
Read full article here
Saipem Bags Scarborough, Yellowtail Deals Worth $1.1B
Saipem was awarded two new offshore contracts in Australia and Guyana for a total amount of $1.1 billion.
Read full article here
EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022, its January short term energy outlook revealed.
Read full article here
McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract
McDermott announced that it had continued its “winning streak” in the Middle East with a “mega” offshore contract from QatarEnergy. The company revealed that the deal represents one of the largest single contracts McDermott has been awarded in its company history.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- Aker BP Under Fire Over Mandatory Covid Vaccination Plan
- Crude Rally Stair-Steps Higher
- Shuttle Tanker Demand To Rise In Coming Years
- Diesel Markets Are Soaring
- Petrobras Hires Trio Of Constellation Rigs
- Canada to Face Challenge in Remaining Oil Power
- Imperial to Market XTO Energy Canada Interests
- Altrad Completes Muehlhan Deal
- Traders Plow 500MM Barrels Back into Futures Market
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- W&T Offshore Buys Producing Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
- Baker Hughes Annual Meeting Cancelled
- Aramco Moves into Russia's Backyard with New Deal
- Saipem Bags Scarborough, Yellowtail Deals Worth $1.1B
- McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract
- Standard Chartered Sees $100+ Oil
- Abo FPSO To Stay With Eni For Another Year
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?