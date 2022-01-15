Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden

Bloomberg reported that the gasoline market is painting a picture of tight supplies this summer.

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

EOG Resources Inc. is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it, Bloomberg noted.

Petronas Makes Gas Discovery

Petronas announced that its subsidiary, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), made a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK411 offshore Malaysia.

Saipem Bags Scarborough, Yellowtail Deals Worth $1.1B

Saipem was awarded two new offshore contracts in Australia and Guyana for a total amount of $1.1 billion.

EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022

The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022, its January short term energy outlook revealed.

McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract

McDermott announced that it had continued its “winning streak” in the Middle East with a “mega” offshore contract from QatarEnergy. The company revealed that the deal represents one of the largest single contracts McDermott has been awarded in its company history.

