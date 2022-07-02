Top Headlines: USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed last week that Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm led an in-person meeting with CEOs and executives of seven major U.S. oil companies at the DOE headquarters in the morning of June 23.

USA Condemns Mortar Attacks on IKR Oil Infrastructure

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has stated that the U.S. stands with its partners in condemnation of the repeated rocket and mortar attacks directed at the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, “including three attacks in Sulaimaniya in the last four days on oil and gas infrastructure”.

Sonatrach Makes Massive Gas Find In Sahara Desert

Algeria’s state-owned oil and gas company Sonatrach has made a massive new gas discovery that could hold as much as 12 trillion cubic feet of reserves.

Germany Fears Russia Could Permanently Close Main Gas Pipeline

Bloomberg noted that Germany’s economy minister said he can’t be sure that Russia will resume shipments through a key gas pipeline following planned maintenance next month.

Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?

BP’s latest annual statistical review of world energy reveals who the top oil and gas producers in the world were in 2021.

Oil Prices Buck Recession Trend

As investors are increasingly concerned about recessionary risks, Brent oil prices have bucked this trend, reflecting significant supply destruction in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, BofA Global Research outlined in a new report sent to Rigzone.

