Top Headlines: USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that the U.S. condemned recent Houthi attacks against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. These attacks reportedly targeted water treatment facilities as well as oil and natural gas infrastructure, Sullivan noted in a statement posted on the White House website.

Read full article here

California Hits New Gasoline Price Record

California hit a new average regular gasoline price record on March 24, according to the AAA. The organization’s gas prices website showed that the average price of the commodity in California came in at $5.88 per gallon on Thursday.

Read full article here

Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops

U.S. oilfield services players Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes announced that they decided to suspend operations in Russia.

Read full article here

Potential for Russia to Seize Vessels

There is a potential for Russia to use the ambit of procedural/approval issues as a pretext for the effective detention or seizure of vessels at Russian ports, according to Dryad Global.

Read full article here

OMV to Cease Oil and Gas Production

OMV announced that it will reduce its oil and gas production by around 20 percent by 2030 and completely cease oil and gas production for energy use by 2050.

Read full article here

Front Month WTI Oil at Risk of Melt Up

Front month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is at risk of a “melt up” in the first half of 2022, according to a recent BofA Global Research report.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com