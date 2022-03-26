Top Headlines: USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that the U.S. condemned recent Houthi attacks against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. These attacks reportedly targeted water treatment facilities as well as oil and natural gas infrastructure, Sullivan noted in a statement posted on the White House website.
Read full article here
California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
California hit a new average regular gasoline price record on March 24, according to the AAA. The organization’s gas prices website showed that the average price of the commodity in California came in at $5.88 per gallon on Thursday.
Read full article here
Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
U.S. oilfield services players Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes announced that they decided to suspend operations in Russia.
Read full article here
Potential for Russia to Seize Vessels
There is a potential for Russia to use the ambit of procedural/approval issues as a pretext for the effective detention or seizure of vessels at Russian ports, according to Dryad Global.
Read full article here
OMV to Cease Oil and Gas Production
OMV announced that it will reduce its oil and gas production by around 20 percent by 2030 and completely cease oil and gas production for energy use by 2050.
Read full article here
Front Month WTI Oil at Risk of Melt Up
Front month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is at risk of a “melt up” in the first half of 2022, according to a recent BofA Global Research report.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- Shell To Invest $33Bn In UK After Cutting Russian Ties
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- BofA Global Research Reveals Top Big Oil Picks
- USA and EU Reach LNG Supply Deal
- Saipem Approves $2.2Bn Plan To Escape Financial Rut
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- BP Gets Indonesian Acreage With Significant Gas Potential
- FAR Limited Gives Termination Notice To Its Managing Director
- USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site
- Front Month WTI Oil at Risk of Melt Up
- Nigeria Can Fill European Oil And Gas Supply Shortage
- Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
- California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
- Eni Makes Significant Oil And Gas Discovery In Algerian Desert
- Exxon Proves High-Quality Gas At Cyprus Offshore Well
- OPEC+ Deal Rationale Expected to Vanish
- Njord A Platform Heading Offshore After Years Of Upgrades
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment