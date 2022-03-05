Top Headlines: UK-Bound Russian LNG Tankers Must Be Stopped, Union Says
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
Trade union UNISON said the government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend. The tankers are said to contain enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days.
Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
Quite literally all of the pipeline infrastructure in the Appalachia area is at risk due to geohazards, according to Toby Kraft, the CEO and co-founder of Teren, an artificial intelligence machine learning software and geospatial content company.
ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
After BP, Equinor, Shell, TotalEnergies and Chevron shed more light on their stances relating to Russia, ExxonMobil made its position known.
Massive Gas Imports Route May Stop at Any Point
As the Russia-Ukraine crisis unfolds, the massive gas imports route via Ukrainian trunk pipelines may stop at any point, according to GlobalData’s senior oil and gas analyst Veronika Kustkova.
Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port
Since the outbreak of hostilities, a number of vessels have been struck by missiles within waters south of the Ukrainian port of Odessa, Dryad Global has highlighted.
