Top Headlines: UK-Bound Russian LNG Tankers Must Be Stopped, Union Says

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

Trade union UNISON said the government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend. The tankers are said to contain enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days.

Read full article here

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Read full article here

All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk

Quite literally all of the pipeline infrastructure in the Appalachia area is at risk due to geohazards, according to Toby Kraft, the CEO and co-founder of Teren, an artificial intelligence machine learning software and geospatial content company.

Read full article here

ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known

After BP, Equinor, Shell, TotalEnergies and Chevron shed more light on their stances relating to Russia, ExxonMobil made its position known.

Read full article here

Massive Gas Imports Route May Stop at Any Point

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis unfolds, the massive gas imports route via Ukrainian trunk pipelines may stop at any point, according to GlobalData’s senior oil and gas analyst Veronika Kustkova.

Read full article here

Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port

Since the outbreak of hostilities, a number of vessels have been struck by missiles within waters south of the Ukrainian port of Odessa, Dryad Global has highlighted.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com