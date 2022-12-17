Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
Turkey has discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves valued at an estimated $12 billion, according to an announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Read full article here
USA Loses Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count released on December 9.
Read full article here
One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
Film-Ocean Ltd told Rigzone that one person has been fatally wounded and another has been injured “following a non-work-related incident on an offshore installation off Qatar”.
Read full article here
Here’s How Brent Could Bounce Up Above $90 Again
Brent oil may need a Fed pivot and a successful China reopening to turn the corner, but prices could bounce up quickly above $90 per barrel if these two conditions are met, according to a new report from BofA Global Research.
Read full article here
Oil Wells Creeping into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era Twilight
An uptick in drilling within the city limits signals that the very best rock in one of the world’s most prolific oil fields has already been tapped, Bloomberg reported.
Read full article here
Analysts Explain Plunge in Oil Positioning Index
Standard Chartered’s crude oil positioning index has fallen for four consecutive weeks, according to a new report from the company, but its analysts think very little of the fall is due to the active opening of new short positions, the report revealed.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- What's Next for Outgoing Shell Boss?
- Aker BP Going Ahead With $20Bn Worth Of Developments
- U.S. Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market Hits New High
- What Is Stifling Oil's Upward Momentum?
- Texas Faces Arctic Blast
- APPEA: Australian Government Can Regulate Gas Market Without Notice
- Shell And Eneco To Build Offshore Wind Farm Off The Netherlands
- Hess Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For First Time
- Valaris Bags $275 Million In New Rig Deals
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- USA Loses Rigs
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- Oil Wells Creeping into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era Twilight
- Analysts Explain Plunge in Oil Positioning Index
- Here's How Brent Could Bounce Up Above $90 Again
- PHOTO: Oil Worker Medevaced Offshore Louisiana
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- TC Energy Cannot Confirm Keystone Pipeline Restart Timeline
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump