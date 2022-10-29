Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast.
Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
Oil and gas majors including ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco and Shell are hiring right now for a variety of roles in several different locations.
DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
The Just Catch Offshore, a modularized carbon capture facility for offshore installations, has been successfully qualified by DNV, the global independent energy expert and assurance provider.
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed, Bloomberg reported.
CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
CNOOC Limited has announced the first “deep-deep” large gas field, dubbed Baodao 21-1, which it says has proved gas-in-place of over 50 billion cubic meters.
ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has broken a world record for the longest oil and gas well at its Upper Zakum Concession.
