Top Headlines: SLB Sees Multi-Billion Dollar Global Revenue in 3Q and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q

Schlumberger revealed that the company saw global revenue of $5.84 billion in the third quarter. The figure, which included $4.67 billion in international revenue and $1.12 billion in North America revenue, marked a four percent sequential increase and an 11 percent year on year increase.

Big Oil About to Post Highest Cash Flow in 13+ Years

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession.

Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund launched “THE RIG”, which it claimed would be the world’s first tourism destination on offshore platforms.

Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report

Transocean issued its latest quarterly fleet status report recently, which included several offshore drilling rig updates.

Exxon’s Wyoming CCS Project Expansion Restarts After 2-Year Delay

ExxonMobil initiated the process for engineering, procurement and construction contracts as part of its plans to expand carbon capture and storage at the LaBarge facility in Wyoming.

U.S. Stockpiles In Cushing Reaching Historically Worrying Levels

Bloomberg reported last week that stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot were quickly approaching critically low levels.

