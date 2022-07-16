Top Headlines: Ships Seized in Mariupol and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Ships Seized in Mariupol
In the Ukrainian Port city of Mariupol, Russian-backed separatists seized two foreign flagged ships, according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory.
Read full article here
Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
Bloomberg reported this week that wind power was being sidelined just when the Lone Star state needed it most.
Read full article here
USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
A new market note from energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros highlighted that U.S. diesel demand and U.S. gasoline demand had slipped.
Read full article here
Where Is Oil Heading Next?
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest oil price outlook, which outlines where the company sees the commodity going through to 2026.
Read full article here
Will Russia Force Oil Price to Near $400?
Analysts at Standard Chartered think analyst suggestions that Russia might reduce exports by five million barrels per day to increase revenues by forcing prices to close to $400 per barrel are wildly unrealistic.
Read full article here
VIDEO: 6700 Ton Valhall Platform Torn Down with Explosives
Aker Solutions posted a video on its Facebook page showing the 6,700-ton Valhall drilling platform being torn down with explosives.
Read full article here
