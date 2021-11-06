Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
Royal Dutch Shell plc chief executive officer Ben van Beurden responded to a question about breaking up Shell during an on-stage interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Portugal, which was attended by Rigzone.
Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
In last week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers looked at oil prices and the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, as well as many other topics.
Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
Bloomberg reported that Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shunned heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades.
Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
Ayman Asfari, who previously served as the group chief executive of Petrofac, has formed Venterra Group plc.
Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has upgraded its Brent oil price forecasts in its latest oil price outlook report.
Saipem and TechnipFMC in SURF Deal
Saipem and TechnipFMC announced that they have entered into a global commercial agreement that will allow them to identify projects worldwide that could be jointly executed for the benefit of clients.
