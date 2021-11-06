Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week

Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit

Royal Dutch Shell plc chief executive officer Ben van Beurden responded to a question about breaking up Shell during an on-stage interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Portugal, which was attended by Rigzone.

Read full article here

Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower

In last week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers looked at oil prices and the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, as well as many other topics.

Read full article here

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Bloomberg reported that Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shunned heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades.

Read full article here

Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company

Ayman Asfari, who previously served as the group chief executive of Petrofac, has formed Venterra Group plc.

Read full article here

Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has upgraded its Brent oil price forecasts in its latest oil price outlook report.

Read full article here

Saipem and TechnipFMC in SURF Deal

Saipem and TechnipFMC announced that they have entered into a global commercial agreement that will allow them to identify projects worldwide that could be jointly executed for the benefit of clients.

Read full article here

