Top Headlines, Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
Royal Dutch Shell announced that its subsidiary, Shell Enterprises LLC, reached an agreement for the sale of its Permian business to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. The deal will transfer all of Shell’s interest in the Permian to ConocoPhillips, subject to regulatory approvals, Shell revealed.
Naga 7 Contract Terminated As Result Of Total Loss Incident
A contract between Velesto Drilling and ConocoPhillips for the NAGA 7 jack-up rig is now considered terminated due to an incident earlier this year that tilted and submerged the rig. Velesto has said that the rig was covered by insurance and that the financial impact of the incident would be mitigated by this.
Companies To Produce Green Hydrogen From Converted Jack-Up
Aquaterra Energy, Lhyfe and Borr Drilling have joined forces to develop a concept for offshore green hydrogen production by using a converted jack-up rig in the North Sea. The companies will lead Project Haldane through the deployment of an electrolyzer system on a converted jack-up rig.
Shelf Drilling Scores Three-Year Jack-Up Deal With ONGC
Shelf Drilling was awarded a three-year contract for the Parameswara jack-up rig with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for operations in the Mumbai High, offshore India.
Why Gas Desperate Europe Is Not Buying LNG
Bloomberg published five charts explaining why Europe hasn’t been getting enough LNG and what it will take to turn that around.
Schlumberger Meets with Libya NOC
The chairman of the board of directors of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, recently held a meeting with the general manager of Schlumberger Libya, Mustafa Ajaj, at NOC’s headquarters in Tripoli. NOC noted that the meeting was devoted to discussing several “common topics”.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
