Top Headlines: Russian Oil Producers Using Tankers World Didn't Want

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want

Bloomberg reported that Russian oil producers are starting to book up an increasing number of tankers owned by the nation’s state tanker company.

Read full article here

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now, according to analysts at Standard Chartered.

Read full article here

UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel

Greenpeace activists stopped a tanker carrying 33,000 tons of Russian diesel worth an estimated $36.5 million from docking in Essex.

Read full article here

USA Oil and Gas Employment Set to Rebound

Employment in the U.S. oil and gas industry is set to rebound in the coming years and surpass pre-Covid levels, according to new research by Rystad Energy.

Read full article here

USA Lease Sale Cancellation Leaves Industry in Limbo

The cancellation of lease sales 258 (Cook Inlet) and 259, 261 (Gulf of Mexico) that were planned under the 2017-2022 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program elevates regulatory uncertainty for oil and gas investors, Fitch Solutions has outlined.

Read full article here

Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects the Henry Hub natural gas spot price to average $8.69 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in the third quarter of this year, the organization’s latest short term energy outlook (STEO) revealed.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com