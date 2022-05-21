Top Headlines: Russian Oil Producers Using Tankers World Didn't Want
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
Bloomberg reported that Russian oil producers are starting to book up an increasing number of tankers owned by the nation’s state tanker company.
Read full article here
This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now, according to analysts at Standard Chartered.
Read full article here
UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
Greenpeace activists stopped a tanker carrying 33,000 tons of Russian diesel worth an estimated $36.5 million from docking in Essex.
Read full article here
USA Oil and Gas Employment Set to Rebound
Employment in the U.S. oil and gas industry is set to rebound in the coming years and surpass pre-Covid levels, according to new research by Rystad Energy.
Read full article here
USA Lease Sale Cancellation Leaves Industry in Limbo
The cancellation of lease sales 258 (Cook Inlet) and 259, 261 (Gulf of Mexico) that were planned under the 2017-2022 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program elevates regulatory uncertainty for oil and gas investors, Fitch Solutions has outlined.
Read full article here
Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects the Henry Hub natural gas spot price to average $8.69 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in the third quarter of this year, the organization’s latest short term energy outlook (STEO) revealed.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread Inverts
- 6 Power Generating Facilities in Texas Just Tripped
- Privateers Push Permian Delaware Output To Record Heights In 2022
- Gasoline Price Records Mount
- Vattenfall Gets Funds For First-Ever Hydrogen Producing Wind Turbine
- China Spent Over $6B on Russian Energy Imports in April
- Corvus Setting Up USA Battery Factory For Offshore Vessels
- Chevron Launches Carbon Capture Project In California
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- The US Cannot Make Enough Fuel
- USA Oil and Gas Employment Set to Rebound
- China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Reserves
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
- USA Lease Sale Cancellation Leaves Industry in Limbo
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana