Top Headlines: Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
Shell confirmed that it has changed its name from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc. Shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name, Shell highlighted, adding that existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.
UAE Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi
Bloomberg reported that Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group targeted the United Arab Emirates on Monday for the second time in a week.
Regulator Reveals Probable Causes For Fatal GOM Incident
The BSEE released an investigation report on a fatal incident on the Fieldwood Energy-operated platform in the Gulf of Mexico, which occurred in May 2020.
Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
Oil prices will remain bullish through the end of February, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. “Bearish blips” are expected throughout the year, however.
Halliburton Excited About Multi-Year Upcycle
Halliburton’s chairman, president and chief executive officer Jeff Miller stated that he is excited about the “accelerating multi-year upcycle”.
Aramco Signs 50 Deals
Saudi Aramco signed 50 new Memoranda of Understanding at the sixth edition of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Forum and Exhibition, which was held at the Dhahran EXPO in Saudi Arabia.
