Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.

Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength

An unnamed weather disturbance projected to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is gathering strength, the National Hurricane Center revealed.

Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large

The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang warned in a market note sent to Rigzone.

The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem

Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory outlined that the Gulf of Mexico is in the midst of a pirate problem.

Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5

According to Goldman Sachs Group, gasoline and oil prices should bounce back through the end of the year as the market still needs to balance rising demand and tight supplies, Bloomberg reported.

Gazprom-Iran $40Bn Deal Faces Issues Over Corrosion And Sanctions

Iran and Russia face significant challenges in their attempt to jointly develop offshore Iranian gas fields as sanctions against the two countries are likely to pose supply problems, according to Rystad Energy’s research.

