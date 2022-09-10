Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time

The recession “playbook” may not work on the oil sector this time, a new BofA Global Research report has outlined.

Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down

Gas transmission via the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been fully shut down, Gazprom revealed in a statement posted on its Twitter page late on September 2.

Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale

A decade ago, Europe hosted some of the most active unconventional gas exploration programs outside North America.

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next.

Shell Walks Away From Major Russian LNG Project

Bloomberg reported that Shell will walk away from Russia’s Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project with nothing after President Vladimir Putin transferred the major facility to a new operating company.

Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown

Bloomberg also reported that Congress is headed for a showdown this month over Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s plan to fast-track federal approvals of energy projects ranging from natural gas pipelines to wind farms.

