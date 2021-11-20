Top Headlines: Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery

Phillips 66 has announced that it plans to convert its Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, to a terminal facility. The refinery employs approximately 500 employees and 400 contractors.

USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

Bloomberg reported that if the Biden administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all that much.

SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon

SBM Offshore has been awarded contracts to perform front-end engineering and design for an FPSO for the Yellowtail development project offshore Guyana.

Shell Ditches Dutch from Name

Bloomberg reported that Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced a major overhaul of its legal and tax structure that will see the company walk away from the Netherlands.

Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation has announced the promotion of Tim Go to the position of president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Biden Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Results Are In

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced that Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257 generated $191,688,984 in high bids for 308 tracts covering 1.7 million acres in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

