Top Headlines: Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
Phillips 66 has announced that it plans to convert its Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, to a terminal facility. The refinery employs approximately 500 employees and 400 contractors.
Read full article here
USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
Bloomberg reported that if the Biden administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all that much.
Read full article here
SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
SBM Offshore has been awarded contracts to perform front-end engineering and design for an FPSO for the Yellowtail development project offshore Guyana.
Read full article here
Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
Bloomberg reported that Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced a major overhaul of its legal and tax structure that will see the company walk away from the Netherlands.
Read full article here
Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation has announced the promotion of Tim Go to the position of president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.
Read full article here
Biden Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Results Are In
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced that Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257 generated $191,688,984 in high bids for 308 tracts covering 1.7 million acres in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Political Rhetoric Continues to Increase
- DSME Finally Sells Ex-Vantage Rig After Years Of Trying
- COS Announces 2021 Safety Leadership Award Winners
- Market Left Guessing on China SPR Release
- Petrobras Hits The Mark With Exploration Well Off Brazil
- Crude Prices Drop With Emergency Supply In Focus
- Petronas, TechnipFMC To Develop GHG Emission-Reducing Tech
- API Dubs Biden FTC Request a Distraction
- What is in the $2T House-Passed Biden Backed Bill
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Shale Making Too Much Money to Rescue Biden
- Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback
- Workers On TotalEnergies UK Offshore Platforms Set To Go On Strike
- Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
- Biden Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Results Are In
- ADNOC Gives Out $1.5B In Deals For Work On Massive Gas Project
- FAR Starts Drilling Campaign Offshore Gambia
- Yinson Wins $5.2B Petrobras FPSO Supply Gig
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal