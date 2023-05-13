Top Headlines: OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts

OPEC+ has lots of dry powder for further cuts if needed, according to Bjarne Schieldrop, a Chief Commodity Analyst at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB).

Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?

A “major pullback” in oil prices is a growing risk, according to Joseph Gatdula, the Head of Oil & Gas Research at BMI.

North America Rig Count Drops Again

North America cut another seven rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on May 5.

USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) cut its Brent spot price average forecasts for 2023 and 2024 in its latest short term energy outlook, which was released on May 9.

Shale Oil Drilling Getting Cheaper

Bloomberg reported that the cost of drilling for shale oil is dropping for the first time in about two years.

Canada Oil and Gas Cos React to Wildfires

Several Canadian oil and gas companies have reacted to the recent wildfires.

