Top Headlines: Oil Tanker With 750T of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia and More

Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia

A tanker carrying 750 tons of diesel fuel from Egypt to Malta sank off Tunisia’s southeast coast. The tanker, named Xelo, sought shelter from bad weather before going down in the Gulf of Gabes.

Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard

The Saipem 7000, Saipem’s giant semi-submersible crane vessel, tilted in a fjord in Norway with 275 people aboard.

Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port

The Dominican Republic flagged vessel Azburg was fired upon and sunk by Russian armed forces at the port of Mariupol earlier this month, according to Dryad Global’s Maritime Security Threat Assessment.

Henry Hub Hits 13 Year High

Henry Hub prices reached a 13 year high this week, Rystad Energy’s senior analyst Nikoline Bromander highlighted in a note sent to Rigzone. The price of the commodity closed at $7.8 per MMBTU on Monday.

Eni Offloads First Cargo From Mexican FPSO

Eni offloaded and exported the first cargo from the Miamte FPSO operating at the Mizton, Amoca, and Tecoalli fields in Area 1 in the Gulf of Mexico. The company said that this was an important milestone for the oil and gas sector in Mexico.

Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog

Bloomberg reported that shale explorers in the Permian Basin chewed further into their supply of ready-made wells for a 20th straight month.

