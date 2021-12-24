Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week.

Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel

According to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, world oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050.

Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946

The oil and gas industry is on course for its worst discovery toll since 1946, according to new Rystad Energy analysis. As of the end of November, total global discovered volumes this year are calculated at 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Firm Making Blueprint For Reuse Of Old GOM Oil And Gas Assets

A non-producing and abandoned offshore platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will be transformed into a working fish farm.

Shell Enters Chevron-Operated Block Offshore Suriname

Chevron and Shell have signed a farm-out agreement for Block 5, which is located offshore Suriname. The block is situated in the shallow offshore area and has a size of 863 square miles.

Covid Continues to Impact Petrofac E&C Division

Covid-19 disruption continues to impact Petrofac’s engineering and construction project schedules and costs, the company revealed in a new trading update.

Cenovus Sells Tucker Asset for $800MM

Cenovus Energy Inc announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its Tucker thermal asset for total cash proceeds of $800 million. Located in northeastern Alberta, Tucker’s expected 2022 average production is between 18,000 and 21,000 barrels per day, according to Cenovus.

