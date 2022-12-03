Top Headlines: Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
The oil market has shown extreme sensitivity to suggestions that OPEC+ ministers might consider increasing output targets, a recent report from Standard Chartered highlighted.
Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday.
USA Adds Rigs Again
The U.S. added a total of two land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on November 23.
Shell Selling Stakes in UK North Sea Oil Fields
Shell Plc is selling its stakes in a group of North Sea oil fields, according to marketing materials seen by Bloomberg News.
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
Shell Petroleum reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion.
Greta Thunberg Sues Her Country For Failing On Climate
A group of children and young adults including Greta Thunberg filed a class action lawsuit against the Swedish state for failing to take adequate measures to stop climate change, Bloomberg reported.
