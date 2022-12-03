Top Headlines: Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions

The oil market has shown extreme sensitivity to suggestions that OPEC+ ministers might consider increasing output targets, a recent report from Standard Chartered highlighted.

Read full article here

Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown

Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday.

Read full article here

USA Adds Rigs Again

The U.S. added a total of two land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ rotary rig count published on November 23.

Read full article here

Shell Selling Stakes in UK North Sea Oil Fields

Shell Plc is selling its stakes in a group of North Sea oil fields, according to marketing materials seen by Bloomberg News.

Read full article here

Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion

Shell Petroleum reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion.

Read full article here

Greta Thunberg Sues Her Country For Failing On Climate

A group of children and young adults including Greta Thunberg filed a class action lawsuit against the Swedish state for failing to take adequate measures to stop climate change, Bloomberg reported.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com