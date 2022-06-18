Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week.

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter

The American Petroleum Institute and ExxonMobil Corporation both responded to a recent letter sent by U.S. President Joe Biden to oil refineries.

USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced that the Department of State is working with Congress to provide $10 million in support of the UN plan to address the “imminent threat” to the Red Sea ecosystem from the FSO Safer in Yemen.

Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research revealed its latest Brent oil price forecasts in a new report sent to Rigzone this month. In the report, Fitch Solutions outlined where it sees the Brent oil price in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year

ExxonMobil made more money than God this year. That’s what U.S. President Joe Biden said on June 10 in White House briefing room remarks on inflation and actions taken to lower prices and address supply chain challenges.

Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause

An ExxonMobil spokesperson recently revealed to Rigzone that it was too early to speculate on the cause of a fire at the ExxonMobil Fawley refinery.

Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe

The Freeport LNG blast spells trouble for Europe but opens a potentially lucrative opportunity for North and West African gas exporters to fill the gap, according to Rystad Energy Analyst Zonqiang Luo.

