Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
The American Petroleum Institute and ExxonMobil Corporation both responded to a recent letter sent by U.S. President Joe Biden to oil refineries.
USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced that the Department of State is working with Congress to provide $10 million in support of the UN plan to address the “imminent threat” to the Red Sea ecosystem from the FSO Safer in Yemen.
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research revealed its latest Brent oil price forecasts in a new report sent to Rigzone this month. In the report, Fitch Solutions outlined where it sees the Brent oil price in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
ExxonMobil made more money than God this year. That’s what U.S. President Joe Biden said on June 10 in White House briefing room remarks on inflation and actions taken to lower prices and address supply chain challenges.
Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
An ExxonMobil spokesperson recently revealed to Rigzone that it was too early to speculate on the cause of a fire at the ExxonMobil Fawley refinery.
Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
The Freeport LNG blast spells trouble for Europe but opens a potentially lucrative opportunity for North and West African gas exporters to fill the gap, according to Rystad Energy Analyst Zonqiang Luo.
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Russia Sanctions Lead to $237B Decline in Oil Project Pipeline
- Targa Agrees $3.5B Permian Deal
- IEA: 119 Publicly Traded E&P Firms Added Proved Reserves In 2021
- Norway Gasoline Hits $10 a Gallon
- Gasoline Soars Past $5 Per Gallon with No Sign of Slowing
- White House Weighs Fuel Export Limits
- Europe Mulls Classifying Lithium As Toxic. Climate Goals In Danger.
- Equinor, Technip Energies Team Up On Floating Wind Substructures
- Equinor Signs Deal With 3D Printing Start-Up
